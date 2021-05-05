Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.000-1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion.

Shares of HOLX stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.59. 43,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,130,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.73. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $49.19 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

HOLX has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hologic from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.44.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $707,866.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

