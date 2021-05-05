Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $33.88

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$33.88 and last traded at C$33.87, with a volume of 248227 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$33.29.

HCG has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$34.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$38.00.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 10.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$31.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$29.88.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$139.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$133.32 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Home Capital Group Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

About Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG)

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.