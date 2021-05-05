Home Point Capital (HMPT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $455.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.00 million.

Shares of Home Point Capital stock opened at $9.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.96. Home Point Capital has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $13.15.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Point Capital from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Home Point Capital Company Profile

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

