Home Point Capital (HMPT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $455.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.00 million.
Shares of Home Point Capital stock opened at $9.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.96. Home Point Capital has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $13.15.
Home Point Capital Company Profile
Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.
