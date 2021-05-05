Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Cooper Haims Advisors LLC

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,939 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Hambro & Partners boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 4,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 52,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 231,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 20,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

HON traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.53. 38,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,788,828. The company has a market cap of $157.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $117.11 and a one year high of $232.35.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

