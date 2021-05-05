hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.47

hopTo Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPTO) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and traded as low as $0.46. hopTo shares last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 290 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 million, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 2.25.

About hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO)

hopTo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells application publishing software in the United States, Brazil, Japan, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's application publishing software includes application virtualization software and cloud computing software for computer operating systems, including Windows, UNIX, and various Linux-based variants.

