Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $326.49 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) will announce $326.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $331.00 million and the lowest is $322.35 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public posted sales of $355.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will report full-year sales of $2.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Horizon Therapeutics Public.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.16). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $342.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, March 29th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.08.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.00. 63,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,844,593. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $97.20. The firm has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.20.

In related news, EVP Geoffrey M. Curtis sold 70,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total value of $6,614,803.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,670,243.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 65,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $5,836,932.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,025 shares in the company, valued at $10,677,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 225,439 shares of company stock valued at $20,558,283. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

