H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.03

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.03 and last traded at $23.01, with a volume of 80782 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.68.

A number of brokerages have commented on HRB. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on H&R Block from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on H&R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on H&R Block from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. H&R Block has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.18 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 379.12% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s revenue was down 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 2,376.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

