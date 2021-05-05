HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) Releases Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) updated its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 million-$1.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.39 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of HTGM traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.43. 115,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,550. The company has a market cap of $27.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.63. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $13.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.48.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.17. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 194.78% and a negative return on equity of 101.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Company Profile

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation; consumables comprising assay kits; and software that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

