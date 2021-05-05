Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Bought by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC increased its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,967,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,909,716,000 after purchasing an additional 125,827 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Humana by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,989,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,098,313,000 after acquiring an additional 656,606 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,267,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,802,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,161 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $601,429,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Humana by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,343,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $550,958,000 after purchasing an additional 41,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.45.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total transaction of $1,396,940.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,068 shares in the company, valued at $4,939,181.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $403.37 per share, for a total transaction of $151,263.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,389 shares of company stock valued at $14,097,808. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

HUM stock opened at $463.00 on Wednesday. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $365.06 and a one year high of $474.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $425.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $410.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 15.67%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.