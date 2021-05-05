Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Short Interest Update

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the March 31st total of 2,470,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

HUN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $30.89 on Wednesday. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $13.86 and a 1 year high of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.69 and its 200 day moving average is $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 42.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUN. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the third quarter worth about $1,486,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 7.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $498,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

