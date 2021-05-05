Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) by 7.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,536 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 19,506 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at $22,998,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 289,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,037,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the period. S&T Bank increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. S&T Bank now owns 157,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 62,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN opened at $58.00 on Wednesday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $61.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -289.99, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.10 and its 200-day moving average is $51.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Huron Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sidoti assumed coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total value of $975,891.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,504,050.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

