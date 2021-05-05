Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.29 million. Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Huron Consulting Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.350-2.750 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.35-2.75 EPS.

HURN stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.08. 4,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,088. Huron Consulting Group has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $61.99. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -289.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.79.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total value of $975,891.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,504,050.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HURN. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

