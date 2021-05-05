Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Issues Earnings Results

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($3.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($2.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.03. The stock had a trading volume of 41,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,253. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.38 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $41.87 and a 12 month high of $92.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.86 and its 200 day moving average is $75.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

In other news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $1,894,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 381,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,753,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Peter Sears sold 8,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $792,700.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,599 shares in the company, valued at $411,656.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 94,132 shares of company stock worth $8,153,443. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

