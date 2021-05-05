Hydro Protocol (HOT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $682,575.00

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 4th. During the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded down 8% against the dollar. One Hydro Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0201 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hydro Protocol has a total market cap of $14.10 million and $682,575.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.28 or 0.00089654 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00019447 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.35 or 0.00069770 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $473.27 or 0.00860973 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,431.04 or 0.09880096 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.72 or 0.00101372 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00044920 BTC.

About Hydro Protocol

HOT is a coin. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 coins. The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

