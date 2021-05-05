Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $79.16, but opened at $76.00. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling shares last traded at $74.40, with a volume of 1,962 shares.

The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.25). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 4.79%.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

In other Hyster-Yale Materials Handling news, insider Susan Sichel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.67, for a total transaction of $229,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,100 shares in the company, valued at $925,867. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John C. Butler, Jr. bought 104,486 shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.04 per share, with a total value of $6,168,853.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 807,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,078,000 after acquiring an additional 32,551 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 308,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,375,000 after purchasing an additional 105,675 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 301.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,856,000 after buying an additional 136,686 shares in the last quarter. THB Asset Management grew its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 148,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,842,000 after acquiring an additional 36,687 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the fourth quarter valued at $5,803,000. 43.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.62 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.24.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile (NYSE:HY)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.