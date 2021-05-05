I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 14,716 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 360,606 shares.The stock last traded at $61.11 and had previously closed at $60.00.

IMAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 17.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 742,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,992,000 after buying an additional 109,181 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in I-Mab in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in I-Mab during the first quarter worth about $182,000. Quaero Capital S.A. acquired a new position in I-Mab during the first quarter worth about $2,350,000. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in I-Mab during the first quarter worth about $2,689,000. 16.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab (TJ202), a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin (TJ101), a long-acting human growth hormone that has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and Olamkicept (TJ301), a IL-6 blocker, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune diseases.

