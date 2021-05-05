IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 242.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,409 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.07% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $12,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 578,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,182,000 after acquiring an additional 10,751 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 188.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after acquiring an additional 27,366 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,022,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC traded down $5.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $234.82. The company had a trading volume of 12,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,597. The business has a 50-day moving average of $238.84 and a 200-day moving average of $197.96. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $266.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $6.11. The company had revenue of $848.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IAC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $267.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist increased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.57.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

