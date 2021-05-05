IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.79 million. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 31.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.

IAMGOLD stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.02. The stock had a trading volume of 7,277,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,319,216. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -3.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of $2.86 and a 52-week high of $5.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.42.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised IAMGOLD from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on IAMGOLD from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of IAMGOLD to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.01.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.