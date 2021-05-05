Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IBERDROLA, S.A. operates as an energy group, which provides utilities and wind power. It is primarily involved in electricity distribution, gas distribution and telecommunications. In electricity distribution segment, it plans, develops and operates the distribution network, provides the service within regulatory quality of service, measures usage at the supply points, bills access and full rates until the last resort rate is established and runs demand management programmes. The main work of gas distribution segment involves carrying gas from the network to the end user’s installation. The Company also operates telecommunications infrastructure which consists of different networks such as backbone (fibre optic and PLC), transmission, data-switching, voice-switching and radio. IBERDROLA, S.A is based in Bilbao, Spain. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Monday, April 19th. HSBC lowered shares of Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

IBDRY traded down $1.13 on Tuesday, hitting $54.08. 65,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,850. Iberdrola has a fifty-two week low of $36.26 and a fifty-two week high of $61.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.86. The stock has a market cap of $85.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.44.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. Iberdrola had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $10.61 billion for the quarter.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

