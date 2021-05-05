Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) Price Reaches $59,357.65 on Exchanges

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 4th. During the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ï„Bitcoin has a market cap of $18.40 million and $3,911.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $59,357.65 or 1.07802161 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00065373 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.03 or 0.00268842 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004231 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $640.54 or 0.01163316 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00032067 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.10 or 0.00726637 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,904.86 or 0.99715243 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Ï„Bitcoin

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ï„Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ï„Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

