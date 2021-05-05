ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 253,700 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the March 31st total of 199,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

In related news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $226,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,254 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,487. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 7,753 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $682,496.59. Insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

Get ICF International alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICFI. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ICF International by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 336,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,982,000 after acquiring an additional 67,194 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 464,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,491,000 after buying an additional 63,635 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of ICF International during the first quarter valued at about $3,050,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after buying an additional 13,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICF International during the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of ICF International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of ICF International from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of ICF International from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.75.

Shares of ICFI opened at $91.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. ICF International has a 12-month low of $51.48 and a 12-month high of $94.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.70.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.28. ICF International had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $378.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ICF International will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.49%.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.