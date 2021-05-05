ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $378.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.07 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. ICF International updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.350-4.650 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.35-4.65 bln EPS.

Shares of ICFI traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.09. 64,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,280. ICF International has a 1-year low of $51.48 and a 1-year high of $94.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.49%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ICFI shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of ICF International from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of ICF International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of ICF International from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ICF International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.75.

In other news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $226,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,487. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 7,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $682,496.59. Insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

