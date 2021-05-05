ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.400-8.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.40 billion-$3.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.24 billion.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICON Public from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $217.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $232.60.

Shares of ICLR traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.36. 8,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,832. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $200.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.74. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. ICON Public has a 1 year low of $145.11 and a 1 year high of $223.62.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.09. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that ICON Public will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ICON Public

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

