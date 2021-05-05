Ideaology Trading 8.4% Lower This Week (IDEA)

Ideaology (CURRENCY:IDEA) traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. One Ideaology coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000658 BTC on popular exchanges. Ideaology has a total market capitalization of $4.67 million and $1.28 million worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ideaology has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.59 or 0.00084676 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00019140 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.03 or 0.00068017 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.73 or 0.00823806 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.40 or 0.00100035 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,441.75 or 0.09483073 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00044219 BTC.

About Ideaology

Ideaology (IDEA) is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,385,036 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

Ideaology Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ideaology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ideaology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

