IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen lowered IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.44.

Shares of NYSE IEX traded down $1.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.54. The stock had a trading volume of 5,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,019. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $141.86 and a fifty-two week high of $235.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.03. The company has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.49, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $652.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.96 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that IDEX will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $750,412.50. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in IDEX by 6.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in IDEX by 1.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,389,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in IDEX in the first quarter worth about $963,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEX by 116.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,895,000 after acquiring an additional 51,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IDEX by 4.4% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

