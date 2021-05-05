IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 176.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,852 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $10,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IDXX. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on IDXX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $479.33.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $526.88 on Wednesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $271.01 and a 1 year high of $573.99. The firm has a market cap of $45.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.79, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $512.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $489.14.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 1,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.56, for a total value of $555,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 652,737 shares in the company, valued at $362,634,567.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 3,046 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $1,563,846.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,108,920.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,143 shares of company stock valued at $17,729,819 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

