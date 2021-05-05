IG Group (LON:IGG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $834.50

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 834.50 ($10.90) and traded as high as GBX 919 ($12.01). IG Group shares last traded at GBX 902 ($11.78), with a volume of 719,897 shares.

A number of brokerages have commented on IGG. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 843.33 ($11.02).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61. The firm has a market cap of £3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 908.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 834.50.

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

