IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at Barclays

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on IGIFF. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of IGM Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of IGM Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from $39.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS IGIFF opened at $36.44 on Tuesday. IGM Financial has a 1 year low of $17.79 and a 1 year high of $36.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.10 and its 200 day moving average is $28.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.7714 dividend. This is a boost from IGM Financial’s previous dividend of $1.72. This represents a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

