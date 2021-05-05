Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 1,661 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 868 shares in the company, valued at $138,723.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $214.31 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.85 and a 12-month high of $215.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.18%.

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United Parcel Service to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.21.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

