Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,393,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 667.2% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 11,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after purchasing an additional 9,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

VEEV stock opened at $264.27 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $183.24 and a 12 month high of $325.54. The firm has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of 123.49, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.81.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.04.

In related news, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.66, for a total value of $25,712.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,845.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $25,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,077.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,545 shares of company stock valued at $2,836,392. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.