Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $724,000 Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 54.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Tower were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,348,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,709,879,000 after buying an additional 776,600 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,130,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,600,525,000 after purchasing an additional 97,189 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in American Tower by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,115,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,372,618,000 after purchasing an additional 218,524 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,749,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,066,094,000 after purchasing an additional 776,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in American Tower by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,195,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,676,000 after purchasing an additional 52,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $248.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.84, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $272.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $241.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.76.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.17%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.33.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

