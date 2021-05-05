Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Invests $1.03 Million in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 99,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 13,502 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Xerox by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 50,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new stake in Xerox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Mork Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Xerox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Xerox by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:XRX opened at $23.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.65 and its 200-day moving average is $23.07. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.64.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). Xerox had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is 28.17%.

XRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cross Research lowered shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Xerox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Xerox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Xerox has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

