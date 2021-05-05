Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 7,008 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,016 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on APH. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.27.

In related news, Director Robert Livingston purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.92 per share, with a total value of $1,318,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,548,862.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,022,082.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,610.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $66.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.24. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $69.62.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 15.51%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

