Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 154,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,300,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 88,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,059,000 after acquiring an additional 16,887 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $3,077,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1,075.6% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 171,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,435,000 after acquiring an additional 157,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total value of $52,088.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,750.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $729,752.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,848,742.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,191 shares of company stock valued at $847,537. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Shares of AJG opened at $145.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $145.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.99.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. On average, analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 52.60%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

