Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 1,924 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 57.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth about $16,850,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in AutoZone by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stephens upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,395.00 to $1,562.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $1,390.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,428.82.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total value of $14,062,725.00. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total transaction of $4,306,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,560,407.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,673 shares of company stock valued at $35,119,737 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $1,477.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,422.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,242.29. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,007.17 and a 52-week high of $1,524.98.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.84 by $2.09. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

