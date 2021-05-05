Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 3,049 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 26.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,049 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LBRDK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 242.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,393,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236,124 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,070,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,234,000 after buying an additional 4,627,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,835,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,764,000 after buying an additional 2,095,780 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,074,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,291,000. 56.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $161.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 24.63, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.80. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $116.78 and a 12 month high of $165.23. The company has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.64 and a beta of 1.04.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. The firm had revenue of $38.27 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TD Securities raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.50.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

