Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 5,162 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,162 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2,645.2% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Shares of ELAN opened at $31.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.93, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $18.37 and a 1-year high of $34.81.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ELAN. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.13.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.