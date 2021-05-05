Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 7,526 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 66.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,526 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.83.

ZBH stock opened at $172.93 on Wednesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $108.78 and a one year high of $180.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of 1,080.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

