Imperial Metals (TSE:III) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.35

Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:III)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.35 and traded as high as C$5.02. Imperial Metals shares last traded at C$5.02, with a volume of 29,497 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.35. The firm has a market cap of C$645.20 million and a P/E ratio of -125.50.

Get Imperial Metals alerts:

Imperial Metals (TSE:III) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$36.92 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Imperial Metals Co. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Imperial Metals Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of base and precious metals in Canada. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns a 30% interest in the Red Chris mine; and 100% interest in the Mount Polley and Huckleberry copper mines in British Columbia.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.