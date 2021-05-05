Independent Research Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €51.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €46.40 ($54.59) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.30 ($65.06) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siemens Healthineers currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €49.52 ($58.25).

Shares of ETR:SHL opened at €48.41 ($56.95) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €47.06 and a 200-day moving average of €43.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.56 billion and a PE ratio of 32.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.68. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a 12 month high of €49.99 ($58.81).

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

