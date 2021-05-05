Independent Research Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €51.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €46.40 ($54.59) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.30 ($65.06) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siemens Healthineers currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €49.52 ($58.25).

Shares of ETR:SHL opened at €48.41 ($56.95) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €47.06 and a 200-day moving average of €43.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.56 billion and a PE ratio of 32.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.68. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a 12 month high of €49.99 ($58.81).

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

