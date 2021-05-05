Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ILPT. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $24.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $15.09 and a twelve month high of $26.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.49.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 20.82%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILPT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

