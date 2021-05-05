Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €39.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IFXA. Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infineon Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €37.45 ($44.06).

Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a fifty-two week high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

