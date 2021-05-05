InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Shares Purchased by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 29.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,675 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in InMode were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,004,056 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $47,673,000 after acquiring an additional 307,152 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,231,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 400,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $18,992,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,894,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 473,483 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $22,482,000 after acquiring an additional 130,758 shares during the period. 35.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get InMode alerts:

InMode stock opened at $84.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 60.53 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.36. InMode Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $92.38.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.39. InMode had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 32.57%. The firm had revenue of $75.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that InMode Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on InMode from $58.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on InMode from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on InMode from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. InMode has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD).

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.