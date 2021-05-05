Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $339.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.20 million. Innospec had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS.

IOSP traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.82. 129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.23 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.93. Innospec has a 1-year low of $61.48 and a 1-year high of $107.73.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IOSP shares. CL King boosted their target price on Innospec from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Innospec from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

