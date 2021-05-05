Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Sold by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 4.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 214,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,642,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,969,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,137 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IIPR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.63.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR traded down $2.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.56. 2,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,358. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.60 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.18 and its 200-day moving average is $175.90. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $66.86 and a one year high of $222.08. The company has a quick ratio of 458.27, a current ratio of 458.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $37.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.85 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 6.05%. On average, analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 161.47%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Article: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.