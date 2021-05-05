Innovative Solutions and Support (ISSC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.87 million during the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 9.35%.

Innovative Solutions and Support stock opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $103.62 million, a P/E ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 1.22. Innovative Solutions and Support has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $8.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.46.

In other news, Director Robert E. Mittelstaedt, Jr. sold 5,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $36,978.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,259.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert E. Mittelstaedt, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $31,650.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,796 shares of company stock worth $207,581. Insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, auto throttle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicates the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

