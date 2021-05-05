Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

INOV has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.13.

NASDAQ INOV traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $30.71. 4,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.00 and its 200 day moving average is $24.15. Inovalon has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $31.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 764.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $177.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.09 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Inovalon will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $577,600.00. Also, Director Mark Pulido sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $2,639,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 254,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,723,116.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,906,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Inovalon by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Inovalon by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 60,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 15,384 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Inovalon by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Inovalon by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 85,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

