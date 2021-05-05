Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.170-0.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $180 million-$187 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $183.51 million.Inovalon also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.730-0.750 EPS.

Inovalon stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.89. 11,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,945. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Inovalon has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $31.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.15. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 764.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Inovalon had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $177.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Inovalon will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on INOV shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inovalon from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.13.

In related news, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $577,600.00. Also, Director Mark Pulido sold 100,000 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $2,639,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 254,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,723,116.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

