Insider Buying: Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Major Shareholder Acquires 1,200,000 Shares of Stock

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of ALDX opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.88. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 12-month low of $2.73 and a 12-month high of $15.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.05 million, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.86.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ALDX. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 2,960.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares in the last quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

