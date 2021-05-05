Insider Buying: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Director Purchases 98,000 Shares of Stock

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Director Tench Coxe bought 98,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.06 per share, with a total value of $5,003,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE APAM opened at $52.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $57.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.11 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 179.65% and a net margin of 21.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 145.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APAM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,584,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,163,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $108,912,000 after purchasing an additional 356,585 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,402,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $221,607,000 after buying an additional 339,182 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter worth approximately $13,625,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 496,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,994,000 after buying an additional 230,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

APAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.83.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

